Police: Car slams into Northwest DC apartment building; driver still on the loose

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need your help identifying the driver of the car who ran into the lobby of an apartment building in Northwest and later fleeing the scene.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, police said a car ran into the front door of the Drake Apartments located at 1355 17th St, NW. After the incident, police said the driver apparently then fled the scene.

It is unclear at this time if the driver ran away on foot or drove off in the car. There were also no injuries reported. D.C. Police said they are unaware right now if the driver deliberately ran their car into the building or if it was accidental.

Someone crashed into the lobby of the Drake on 17th and Mass and drove away @PoPville pic.twitter.com/B4xZKzNwpP — alex howard (@ajhoward121) March 22, 2021

Witnesses and residents who live in the apartment building said on Twitter that the driver was seen allegedly driving the wrong way up on 17th St, NW and later got on the sidewalk, resulting in hitting the cars that were parked on the street.

D.C. Police have not yet released a car of interest or information regarding the wanted driver.