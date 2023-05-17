All of the iconic equipment and décor from Silver’s Spring Tastee Diner have been auctioned off

The auction, held online through Rasmus, went live last week and ended Wednesday, May 17.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Were you devasted to hear about the abrupt closing of Silver Spring’s beloved Tastee Diner? Some lucky fans got the opportunity to have a piece of the restaurant in their hearts... and their homes.

An auction that started last week allowed anyone to take home the historic equipment and decorations from the diner, which operated for almost 80 years.

Some of the items that were up for grabs included patio furniture, the diner’s laminate-top dining tables, and various artworks. Fans also had the opportunity to bid on bench and booth seating, dinnerware, colanders, and vinyl chairs.

Those who wanted diner feels inside their home were given the opportunity to bid on various bakeware and cooking equipment. The neon "Open 24 Hours" sign that hung at the entrance was sold for $230.00.

The beloved diner was a community staple since opening in 1946 but was forced to close in 1988 to make room for the new Discovery Communications complex and Silver Spring downtown development. But employees and customers petitioned to save the diner and the owner agreed to buy the Silver Spring Tastee Diner and continue its legacy, according to the diner's website.

In 1994, Montgomery County Council declared the diner a historic landmark. Then in March 2023, the diner owner Gene Wilkes said he sold the property in Siver Spring due to "personal medical reasons."

“I need to spend more time focusing on my personal life and could no longer operate in this location, but I am elated that the original dining car will be incorporated into the new design," Wilkes said.

The D.C. Roadside Developed purchased the diner's property as part of a redevelopment plan to turn the 800-foot structure into a mix of residential and retail development.

