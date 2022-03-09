Patient dead at medical center in Southeast DC; police investigating as homicide

The incident happened at a medical center on Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C., police say.

WASHINGTON — A person at a medical center in Southeast D.C. is dead and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, police said. Although the situation remains unclear, police said there were two patients involved in the incident and one of them died.

As of 6 a.m., D.C. Police are on the scene investigating the circumstances. They said there is no lookout for a suspect.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.