Patient dead at medical center in Southeast DC; police investigating as homicide

WASHINGTON — A person at a medical center in Southeast D.C. is dead and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue, police said. Although the situation remains unclear, police said there were two patients involved in the incident and one of them died.
As of 6 a.m., D.C. Police are on the scene investigating the circumstances. They said there is no lookout for a suspect.
At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.