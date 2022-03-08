Man shot on H Street in DC; police searching for suspect

Officers were alerted to the sound of a gunshot in the 1700 block of H Street around 1:40 a.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to Lt. James Meagher, Watch Commander for the Metropolitan Police Department's 5th District.

Officers were alerted to the sound of a gunshot in the 1700 block of H Street around 1:40 a.m.

When units arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover, Lt. Meagher said.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and have recovered shell casings. Lt. Meagher said the area has reopened to traffic.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time. Police are actively investigating and searching for a suspect they believe is responsible.