Ovechkin helps Capitals rally past Islanders to avoid sweep

Ovechkin’s second of the night 3:40 into the third period gave the Capitals their first lead.

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 and avoid a sweep in their first-round series. 

Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington and Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots. 

Mathew Barzal and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first period to give New York a 2-0 lead. Semyon Varlamov finished with 26 saves. 

It was their first goal of the series scored after the second period. Game 5 is Thursday.

    

