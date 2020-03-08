DC's first legal sportsbook opens in the Capital One Arena Box Office

William Hill US, one of America's leading sportsbook operator opens a temporary sportsbook inside Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena Box Office.

WASHINGTON — Willaim Hill U.S. has opened DC's first legal sportsbook inside the Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena Box Office.

The first bets of the new sportsbook were made Monday morning by a few season ticket holders of the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

Business hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Visitors will be serviced according to CDC-recommended guidelines across seven ticket windows and ten kiosks and will find a seamless experience for setting up their accounts to placing bets, said to Willaim Hill US in a statement.

The temporary setup is now the first legal sportsbook to grace the District due to the lessening of restrictions on sports betting and gambling nationwide after the Supreme Court decision in 2019, which negated the Bradley Act's strong-handed approach which in the 90s was used to help curb illegal gambling in the United States.

"The opening of the temporary location comes as fans welcome the return of professional sports following the hiatus all leagues imposed in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic," said Greg Ball of William Hill US.

The temporary sportsbook will be in operation until the permanent William Hill Sports Book opens inside the arena in the fall of 2020.

William Hill US operates over 100 race and sportsbooks in Nevada and has a variety of other books opened up across the Untied States.