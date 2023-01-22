DC police officer stabbed in the face while serving warrant in Northeast DC, police say

The officer sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical treatment for his wounds.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the face Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said.

DC police said officers were serving a bench warrant at a home on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast at around 1:16 p.m.

While serving that warrant, police said the woman stabbed an officer in the face. The officer was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was "swiftly apprehended," officials said. Her identity was not immediately released.