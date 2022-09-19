Man stabbed in fight at adult soccer game outside middle school in Silver Spring

No one was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was stabbed after a fight broke out involving 30 people on a football field in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday evening, police say.

According to Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers respond to a call around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fight during an adult soccer game at the Argyle Middle school located on Bel Pre Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MCPD said Montgomery County Public Schools was not associated with the event.

No one was taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not said what may have led up to the violent incident, and no suspect information has been released.