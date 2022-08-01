Lidl brings full-service grocery store to Ward 7

Ninety percent of Lidl's employees will be Ward 7 and 8 residents, according to an announcement from the mayor's office.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents east of the Anacostia River will now have an additional grocery store in their community, expanding food access as well as job opportunities to Ward 7 and 8 residents.

Lidl at Skyland Center located at 2224 Town Center Dr. in Southeast, D.C. will host its grand opening Tuesday at 4 p.m.

According to a press release from Mayor Muriel Bowser's office, the new grocery store will provide 45 jobs to the District, and 90% of the employees are residents of Wards 7 and 8. The jobs are also slated to pay more than minimum wage, though the announcement did not specify how much more.

WUSA9 reported in January that the new grocery store broke ground and that it is part of D.C.'s multiyear Skyland project to bring additional development, jobs and retail stores in Ward 7.

Ward 7, join me as we bring greater food access to your neighborhood with the opening of the first full-service grocery store East of the River in over a decade.



🗓Tuesday Sept 27

⏰ 4PM

📍2224 Town Center Dr SE



RSVP⬇️https://t.co/uZkJgIdkDr — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 26, 2022

According to Capital Area Food Bank's Hunger Report 2022, about 36% of people in D.C, experience food insecurity. Community members were delighted that a new grocery store was coming, however, they also noted that they hope there will be more improvements to the area.

"Well, I'm feeling pretty good, but I would like to feel better if you just not only give us a grocery store, but really give us a community that is clean along with the grocery stores," Carlene Carter said back in January during an interview with WUSA9. "We do need them, but we also need to do more work."

More than a million people felt like they couldn't count on having access to healthy food at some point last year.