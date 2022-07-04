Food Insecurity: These DC food organizations accept SNAP and WIC payments

Here is a rundown of community organizations, markets and grocery stores that are accepting SNAP/EBT and WIC for purchasing groceries in the District.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on June 21, 2022.

Food insecurity is a pressing issue in D.C. but there are resources for places that accept EBT, WIC and other food assistance programs as payment.

Arcadia Mobile Market

This mobile market serves some of D.C.’s most underserved communities. The mobile market hosts pop-ups and serves fresh produce to residents while also accepting EBT and WIC payments. The program runs from June until November and makes appearances Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at specific locations for each day. If you wish to learn more about Arcadia’s Mobile Market, check out their website.

Wednesdays

Bellevue Library - 115 Atlantic St., SW, Washington, D.C. / 3-6 p.m.

Fort DuPont - 4403 Bowen Rd., SE, Washington, D.C. / 3-6 p.m.

Thursdays

Wah Luk - 800 6th St., NW, Washington, D.C. / 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Anacostia - 1500 Galen St., SE, Washington, D.C. / 3-6 p.m.

Fridays

Edgewood - Evarts St., NE, Washington, D.C. & Edgewood St., NE, Washington, D.C. / 3-6 p.m.

Oxon Run Park - Wheeler Rd. SE, Washington, D.C. & Valley Ave., SE, Washington, D.C. / 3-6 p.m.

Saturdays

Deanwood - 48th St., NE, Washington, D.C. & Minnesota Ave., NE, Washington, D.C. / 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parkside/Mayfair – 650 Kenilworth Ter., NE, Washington, D.C. / 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SHARE Food Network of Washington D.C.

This program offers groceries at reduced rates for those who are paying with SNAP benefits, debit/credit cards, money orders, organizational/business checks and gift certificates. This program is available in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

If you are interested in purchasing a food package from SHARE, you can view the monthly menu which is available both in English and Spanish, find your local SHARE host site and then speak with the listed coordinator for your local site to set up an order and schedule a pick-up date and time.

To learn more about the program, check out their website.

Grocery Stores in D.C.

Some grocery stores and markets in the District accept WIC and SNAP/EBT payments. Here is a list of grocery stores that are authorized in D.C.

If you would like to know which retailers accept SNAP payments, visit the SNAP Retail Locator website created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and type in ‘Washington, D.C.’ to find stores in the area.

Safeway Stores, Inc.

2845 Alabama Avenue, S.E.*

1701 Corcoran Street, N.W.

1747 Columbia Road, N.W.*

3830 Georgia Avenue, N.W.*

6500 Piney Branch Road, N.W.*

1855 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.*

545 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.* **

490 L Street, N.W.*

1601 Maryland Avenue, N.E.*

322 40th Street, N.E.

1101 4th Street S.W.

Giant Foods, Inc.

1535 Alabama Avenue, S.E.

3336 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.

1345 Park Road, N.W.*

4303 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

1400 7th Street, N.W.

1050 Brentwood Road, N.E.*

300 H Street, N.E.*

Harris Teeter

1350 Potomac Avenue, S.E.*

401 M Street, S.E.*

1631 Kalorama Road, N.W.*

1201 First Street, N.E.*

Wal-Mart Supercenters

99 H Street, N.W.*

5929 Georgia Avenue, N.W.*

310 Riggs Road, N.E.*

BAFB-ONLY Military

185 Chappie James Boulevard, S.E.

Grubbs Southeast Pharmacy & Mini Mart

1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue S.E.**

Capitol Super Market

1231 11th Street, N.W.

Bestworld Super Market

3178 Mount Pleasant Street, N.W.

Good Foods Markets

2006 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.**

If you know of any additional programs that accept SNAP/EBT and WIC payments, send an email to nhockaday@wusa9.com detailing the name of the program, organizer, address, date and time of when the service is in operation.