‘Help other people too’ | DC grandfather of 10 donates to food drives to set example for his family

WUSA9 hosted a food drive in partnership with Capital Area Food Bank to spread awareness and combat food insecurity in the DMV region.

WASHINGTON — “Best Grandpa Ever,” that’s what reads on Don Wells's t-shirt as he approached the Giant on H Street in Northeast D.C. to donate to the food drive hosted by WUSA9 and Capital Area Food Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Don Wells made an appearance at both food drives WUSA9 had in D.C. and donated nearly two shopping carts of food collectively. Traveling from Southwest, D.C., by bus, Wells made sure he did his part to uplift the community.

“I’ve always liked to help people. I have enough in my life. I’m not going to miss it. All it cost me was some time,” he explained

He said he is doing this to show his 10 grandkids the importance of giving back to the community.

“I’m trying to teach them that in this world it’s not always just about you. Help other people too,” said Wells.

This value was taught to him by his family and he wants to pass down that same ideal to the next generation of this family legacy.

Karen Chambers is doing the same with her daughter. Chambers is a native Washingtonian and a D.C. Public School special education teacher.

“A lot of folks are not [doing] well and it’s good to give back,” said Chambers.

The need is great in D.C. and according to Alexis Lahr, the senior manager of after-school and summer meals for the Capital Area Food Bank, the organization served double the amount of food it served the previous year.

Over the past six weeks, WUSA9 has partnered with organizations across the DMV community to help provide relief to food insecurity. This final week WUSA9 partnered with Capital Area food bank which serves communities throughout the DMV region.

Here is the amount that was collected at each location over the past few weeks.

Week 1: Dulles South Food Pantry

Pounds: 2,241 lbs.

Meals: 1,868

Week 2: Manna Food Pantry

Pounds: 3,209 lbs.

Meals: 2,675

Week 3: United Communities Against Poverty

Pounds: 8,000 lbs

Meals: 6,667

Monetary Donations: $662.78

Week 4: Arlington Food Assistance Center

Pounds: 2,058 lbs

Meals: 1,715

Monetary Donations: $258

Week 5: Bread for the City

Pounds: 1,000 lbs

Meals: 833

Monetary Donations: $550 cash/gift cards

This #GivingMatters initiative was made possible by the countless volunteers, and donators in the many DMV communities along with the organizations that partnered with WUSA9.