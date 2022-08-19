Police investigating report of shots fired blocks from the White House on the National Mall

Responding officers found evidence of shots fired in the area, including damage to property and vehicles struck by gunfire.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a report of shots fired just blocks from the White House early Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers as well as the United States Secret Service are on the scene in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue Northwest.

MPD has shut down that block between 16th and 17th Streets for their investigation.

Lieutenant Michael Hamelin, a watch commander for MPD's Second District said officers were first alerted to the sound of gunshots in the area of the National Mall around 1 a.m. Friday.

Hamelin said several units responded including the Secret Service and United States Park Police, who is the lead agency handling the investigation.

Responding officers found evidence of shots fired in the area, including damage to property and vehicles struck by gunfire. It does not appear anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Police said shell casings have also been recovered.

United States Park Police said officers recovered a firearm in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue, NW. One juvenile and two adults were detained by officers in the area. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a firearm.

In a tweet, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the U.S. Secret Service, thanked the police for their work and noted that no Secret Service protected locations were targeted in the incident.

Special thanks to the @usparkpolicepio @DCPoliceDept & our Secret Service Uniform Division officers who responded swiftly to secure this scene. Thankfully no one was injured. US Park PD has the investigation & no Secret Service protected locations were the target of this incident https://t.co/PGOWJHk4kB — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) August 19, 2022

Park Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.