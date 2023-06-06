Pelosi set to throw first pitch at Washington Nationals' Night OUT

Pelosi is being recognized for her commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals Night OUT celebration.

Pelosi is being recognized for her commitment to fighting for the rights and dignities of the LGBTQ+ community, from her first congressional speech addressing the AIDS crisis in 1987, to her recent legislation guaranteeing civil rights protections on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Pelosi is the special guest of the game’s presenting partner Team DC, a charitable organization that educates the LGBTQ community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation.

She will throw the first pitch at Tuesday’s game, which starts at 7:05 p.m. The Nationals will be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This year’s celebration will be the 18th held by the Washington Nationals, marking the longest-running Pride event held by a Major League Baseball franchise, according to a press release by the Nationals.

When gates open to the public, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will get a Screech Night OUT bobblehead, and those who purchase a special ticket will get an exclusive T-shirt.

Purchase of those special tickets guarantees a $5 donation to Team DC.