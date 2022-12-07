'Never give up, just keep trying until you can do it' : 9-year-old boy gifted new custom Nike prosthetic foot from local athletes foundation

Nathan Sims of Ocean City received a surprise custom Nike running foot at Mobility Clinic for people with limb loss and limb difference.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It is not Christmas yet, but Santa Claus came a little early.

A 9-year-old Ocean City boy got a special surprise over the weekend that he would probably remember for the rest of his life. Nathan Sims lost one of his legs several years ago.

On Sunday, Sims attended the Össur and Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Running and Mobility Clinic at the Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Össur and CAF have been partnered for over 30 years. The duo has been dedicated to developing technologies that help people enjoy 'Life Without Limitations.' Hundreds of people with limb loss and limb differences participate in Össur and CAF Running and Mobility Clinic across the U.S.

This past Sunday, the organizations had their Mobility Clinic here in the District. The Mobility Clinic was open for all ages and abilities with lower-limb and limb differences for free. The clinic's goal was to help residents across the D.C. region, like Sims, enhance their physical conditioning and participate in fun fitness and mobility drills.

Sims was born with fibular wresting. When he was only one-year-old, his parents had to make a difficult decision for their son to undergo a below-knee amputation on his right leg.

Now at nine years old, Sims just received a new specialized Nike prosthetic leg that allows him to run as fast as he can and play sports, just like any other kid.

At the Mobility Clinic, Sims was surprised with a custom Nike sole sports foot. "He granted me another leg, and it is special because I can now run faster," Sims said. "It makes me feel more confident in being safe at first, second, third or home because you have to be fast to be safe."

This summer, he was selected to attend the USA Patriot Kids Camp in Florida.

No challenge big enough can stop Sims from enjoying the sports he loves the most: wrestling and baseball.