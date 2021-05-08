D.C. Council taking steps to create more affordable housing in D.C.

Here's what needs to happen for these changes to become reality.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Council is taking action to keep the district affordable.

You may not have heard of D.C.'s "Comprehensive Plan," but chances are it affects you. It's a 20-year roadmap for growth and development in D.C. The current plan was adopted in 2006.

But here's the catch: the city can make changes whenever they want.

That's what they're doing right now.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is focusing on on 5 categories: COVID-19, equity, resilience, public resources - and housing.

Bowser's office has proposed changes to the Future Land Use Map to help achieve her goal of 36,000 new housing units by 2025, with a third of them affordable to low- and moderate-income residents. According to the plan, affordable is defined as “paying less than 30% of your income” on rent.

But activists have argued that Bowser's proposed plan prioritizes developers and would push some residents out.

On May 4 the D.C. Council signed off on some major changes to keep housing accessible for our most vulnerable neighbors, striking a balance between the Mayor's goals and activists' concerns.

Among those changes: 40% of new affordable housing would be available for "extremely low income households".

The other 60% would be split between "low income" and "very low income" households.

These are among pages of amendments that the Council passed.

But nothing is set in stone quite yet.