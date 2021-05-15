Northeast DC man dies after his vehicle collides head-on with a Metro Transit bus, police say

WASHINGTON — A 68-year-old Northeast D.C. resident was killed when his Chrysler Pacifica collided with a Metro Transit bus in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.
Gregory Holloway, 68, is the DC resident killed, according to D.C. Police.
Holloway died at a hospital in the area after being taken from the crash scene.
A preliminary investigation shows that Holloway's Pacifica crossed the center lane of Southern Avenue and struck the Metro Transit bus head-on, according to D.C. Police.
D.C. Police said that multiple people from the bus, including the driver, were taken to a hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
