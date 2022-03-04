DOJ: WMATA employee arrested for involvement in Capitol riots

An IT specialist from Bristow, Virginia was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts.

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after his boss identified him in photos of the insurrectionists storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Iraj Javid was standing near Ashli Babbitt when she was shot and killed, according to the Department of Justice.

Javid, of Bristow, is an IT specialist working for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) now facing four misdemeanor counts for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

Law enforcement officials said they had been working for months to identify a rioter they called BOLO 301, wearing a gray hat, black facemask, a black and gray Northface jacket, blue jeans, a backpack, and black gloves. The black facemask had a symbol on the front left side of the mask in the shape of a white circle with three white lines converging at the center of the white circle, according to the DOJ.

After being shown images of a person inside the building, a WMATA manager confirmed to an FBI agent that it was indeed Javid in the photo.

Court documents allege that Javid can be seen in multiple images throughout the Capitol during the riot, including in the Rotunda, in Statuary Hall and walking towards the speaker's lobby. He was standing near Ashli Babbitt when she was shot and killed, according to court documents.

BELOW: Capitol rioter identified as BOLO 301



BELOW: Javid's WMATA employee photo



Javid is charged with:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building