Live Updates: Opening arguments begin for first Capitol riots trial

Here are the latest updates on Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

WASHINGTON — A jury of 16 people are hearing opening arguments Wednesday in the case against 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt, an alleged Texas Three Percenter and the first of more than 700 Capitol riot defendants to go to trial.

After two days of questioning dozens of potential jurors, jurors selected include a woman who works at NASA, a D.C. Public Schools maintenance worker, a man who described himself as an entrepreneur and said he did a mock trial in high school, a retired scientist, an IT professional and the woodworker who said he knew little about the case. The final jury is composed of nine men and seven women.

Several jurors were struck from the pool because of their personal connections to the U.S. Capitol. At least two jurors said they knew U.S. Capitol Police or D.C. Police officers who were injured on Jan. 6.

Here's what we can expect during opening arguments Wednesday:

The prosecution will have 30 minutes to give its opening argument

Defense Attorney William Welch will then have 30 minutes to respond.

The first witness, a USCP officer, will be called.

10:43 a.m. -- Prosecutors claim after the insurrection, Reffitt played his helmet camera videos for his family and bragged. He also held a Zoom meeting with fellow Three Percenters after the insurrection and told them to delete messages once their group leader was questioned by the FBI.

Prosecutors claim Reffitt sent Telegram message to fellow 3 percenters, "We took the Capitol." Sent message about laughing at repeated hits by Capitol Police with projectiles.

10:37 a.m. -- Prosecutors addressed Reffitt's involvement during the siege at the Capitol. They said Reffitt cleared the way for a mob who entered the building near inaugural scaffolding.

10:28 a.m. -- Prosecutors begin their opening arguments. They allege Reffitt wore a "battle rattle" of bulletproof vest, helmet, flex cuffs to restrain members of Congress, megaphone and a 40 cal pistol to Capitol grounds.

10:05 a.m. -- Judge Dabney Friedrich offers jury instructions, reminds jurors that opening statements are not evidence, but a "roadmap" of what each side believes they will prove in the case.

10 a.m. -- Jurors enter the courtroom and opening arguments to begin soon.

Good morning from the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in D.C., where today, opening arguments will begin for the first #CapitolRiot trial.