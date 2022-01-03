Austinite Geoffrey Shough has been arrested on five charges. His ex-girlfriend identified him to the FBI one week after they broke up.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man has been arrested for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 after his ex-girlfriend identified him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to court documents obtained by KVUE.

Geoffrey Shough, an alleged member of the Oath Keepers, was said to be at the front of the crowd during the second breach of the Senate Wing Doors.

Shough has been arrested for one felony and four misdemeanors, on charges of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The Oath Keepers are a nationwide far-right militia group thought to be highly connected to the organization of the capitol insurrection. In January, another Texan, Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, founder of the Oath Keepers, was arrested for seditious conspiracy in connection to the insurrection.

The FBI released a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) poster to gain public assistance in identifying Shough. An anonymous tipster identified Shough to the FBI on behalf of another person, "Tipster 2," who knew Shough's girlfriend, called "L.P." in the documents.

The FBI interviewed Shough's ex-girlfriend and learned that he was visiting friends in Washington, D.C., at the time of the insurrection and had expressed interest in attending the rally beforehand.

The ex-girlfriend positively identified Shough in multiple images and video tapes just one week after they had broken up. In many of the images, he's pictured carrying a Texas flag wearing a brown leather jacket, helmet, goggles and a backpack.

CCTV footage shows Shough pushing his way to the front of a crowd that overwhelmed a line of Capitol officers who were guarding the area. The crowd forcibly entered the Capitol Building at 2:48 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, through the Senate Wing Doors.

Financial records show that Shough made monetary contributions to the Oath Keepers prior to the insurrection, and the Oath Keepers logo is also visible on the back of his helmet.

