WASHINGTON — Friends and family of Margery Magill gathered in Meridian Hill Park Tuesday evening to remember a young woman who was tragically taken way too soon.

Margery Magill grew up in Northern California. She moved to Washington D.C. after completing her master’s degree in international relations in London, England.

The family is asking for donations, in lieu of gifts, for the National FFA Organization. The fundraiser has raised $5,465 so far.

The 27-year-old was killed on Aug. 27 when a when a stranger stabbed her in the neck while she was walking a dog in the 400 block of Irving St.

A neighbor, Christopher Chambers heard Magill cry for help and rushed to her aid. Chambers said she made it across the street, then collapsed. It was already too late.

Now, a memorial marks the spot in the 400 block of Irving St., where Chambers tried to do CPR, but couldn’t revive Magill.

"All that time we were wondering whoever did this was probably still lurking around ... and that just compounded the emotions and the fear," Chambers said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne later that night, at an apartment building one block away. Police said there was no sexual assault or robbery, and there was no evidence the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police aren't saying whether Aregahengne suffered from a mental illness. He was reported missing in 2017, and it’s believed he was homeless for some time.

RELATED: 'The helplessness is the worst thing' | Neighbor rushed to help, but couldn't save 27-year-old stabbing victim

RELATED: 'Witnesses heard screams' | Woman stabbed to death in NW DC

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.