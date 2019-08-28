WASHINGTON — A woman was stabbed to death in a "quiet block" in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood late Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 8:45 p.m., police from D.C.'s fourth district were called to the 400 block of Irving Street for a woman down.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a victim being comforted by a neighbor.

She was taken to a local hospital where officials learned she stabbed multiple times. She died as a result of her injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard screams, but they did not see the suspect.

Officials believe the victim is in her late 20s. Police said no suspect information is available and the weapon was not left behind.

Officials have not determined if this incident was random or domestic.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said this is unusual because this is a quiet block in Northwest with a lot of pedestrian foot traffic.

Police are working to notify the victim's family before releasing her name.

No additional information has been released at this time.

According D.C. police data, so far this year, 113 people have been killed in the District. Last year, there were 101 deaths at this time. That's a 12% increase.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact D.C. police.

