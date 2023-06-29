Woman shot to death in Northeast DC

Police say they are searching for an orange Dodge Charger in connection to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — A woman has died after being shot Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation in Northeast D.C., police said.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to 19th Street Northeast, by Gales Street Northeast, around 10:16 p.m. after a reported shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a woman shot in the back of the head and shoulders.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about the victim's identity, this includes her age and name.

Police say they are searching for an orange Dodge Charger in connection to the shooting. Detectives are also investigating to determine a motive and suspect(s) linked to the case.

According to MPD, there has been a total of 113 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.