Police: Man shot multiple times, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot multiple times and killed in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving police searching for answers in the homicide.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 16th Street Southeast, nearby T Street Southeast, around 10 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead. No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name.
Officers are working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the deadly shooting case.
According to MPD, there has been a total of 113 homicides across the District as of Thursday, which is an increase of 10% compared to the previous year. Within the same period of time in 2022, there were 103 recorded homicides.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
