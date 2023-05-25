Police: Man shot, killed in Southwest DC alley

At the scene, police officers found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in a Southwest D.C. alley early Thursday, sparking a homicide investigation and leaving police searching for answers in the case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Forrester Street Southwest, off of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southwest, after receiving a call around 1:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen. The caller informed them about a possible gunshot victim in the area.

At the scene, police officers found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities with DC Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and performed life-saving efforts on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the location.

The police department has not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the case. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Before this deadly shooting, there were a total of 88 recorded homicides across the District as of May 24, 2023, according to MPD. This is an 11% increase from the 79 homicides reported within the same time last year.