Police: Man shot, killed in Southwest DC alley

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in a Southwest D.C. alley early Thursday, sparking a homicide investigation and leaving police searching for answers in the case.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to Forrester Street Southwest, off of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southwest, after receiving a call around 1:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen. The caller informed them about a possible gunshot victim in the area.
At the scene, police officers found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities with DC Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and performed life-saving efforts on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the location.
The police department has not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the case. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Before this deadly shooting, there were a total of 88 recorded homicides across the District as of May 24, 2023, according to MPD. This is an 11% increase from the 79 homicides reported within the same time last year.
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
Watch Next: 19-year-old wanted to 'kill President Biden' after ramming U-Haul into security barrier near White House
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.