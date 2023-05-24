Person robbed in Northwest DC after agreeing to meet via Facebook Marketplace

The victim had agreed to meet the accused using Facebook Market Place online application at the location.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect involved in a robbery that happened Monday afternoon in Northwest D.C.

Detectives say the robbery happened around 2:19 p.m. on 15th Street Northwest, near P Street Northwest and a Whole Foods Market. The victim had agreed to meet the accused using Facebook Market Place online application at the location.

When the victim met with the suspect, they snatched money from them and left the area. No information was provided about what direction the suspect went as they fled the area. Also, police did not state any information about what the meet up entailed, including what was planned to be exchanged or cost of any items.

The suspect is wanted in reference to a robbery (snatch) offense. Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, but have released surveillance images of them to help with the investigation process.

