Person robbed in Northwest DC after agreeing to meet via Facebook Marketplace

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect involved in a robbery that happened Monday afternoon in Northwest D.C.
Detectives say the robbery happened around 2:19 p.m. on 15th Street Northwest, near P Street Northwest and a Whole Foods Market. The victim had agreed to meet the accused using Facebook Market Place online application at the location.
When the victim met with the suspect, they snatched money from them and left the area. No information was provided about what direction the suspect went as they fled the area. Also, police did not state any information about what the meet up entailed, including what was planned to be exchanged or cost of any items.
The suspect is wanted in reference to a robbery (snatch) offense. Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, but have released surveillance images of them to help with the investigation process.
Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
Watch Next: 19-year-old wanted to 'kill President Biden' after ramming U-Haul into security barrier near White House
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.