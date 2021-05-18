Man shot dead near Nats Park, police searching for masked suspect

The man was found dead on the sidewalk of O Street Southwest, police said.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed just a couple of blocks from Nationals Park Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Officers from MPD's 1st District responded to the 100 block of O Street Southwest after getting 911 calls around 10:18 p.m, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. Police pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting. They say a man in his early 20s wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun was seen running from the scene. A lookout posted on Twitter described the man as 6 feet tall, wearing black pants with white down the side, a black shirt, and had tattoos on his arms.

The investigation is ongoing, and the 100 block of O Street Southwest is closed early Tuesday while the investigation continues.

The victim, in this case, has not yet been identified by police.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.