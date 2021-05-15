x
Police: Northeast DC triple shooting leaves two women injured, man in critical condition

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to D.C.Police.
WASHINGTON — Two women and a man have been injured in a triple shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to D.C. Police. 

All three have been taken to a hospital in the Washington D.C. area. The two women have serious injures and the man is in critical condition, not conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to D.C.Police.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

