Police: Northeast DC triple shooting leaves two women injured, man in critical condition

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to D.C.Police.

WASHINGTON — Two women and a man have been injured in a triple shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to D.C. Police.

All three have been taken to a hospital in the Washington D.C. area. The two women have serious injures and the man is in critical condition, not conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police.

