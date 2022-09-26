Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say

The man was taken to a local hospital with conditions remaining unknown at this time.

WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a shooting just before 8:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult man who had been shot inside a car. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

MPD have not confirmed any information about the victim, including his age or name, and have not commented on any potential motives in the shooting. They have also not confirmed any information about possible suspects. Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

