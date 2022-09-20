2 dead in Hyattsville home break-in shooting, police say

A suspect in a home invasion was found dead inside the home when police arrived.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two people are dead following a shooting in Hyattsville overnight.

Police in Hyattsville responded to a call of a burglary in progress around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday in 5600 block of 30th Avenue. When officers arrived they found a car leaving the scene with a man shot inside. Family of the victim said someone broke into their home and shot him. Lt. Zach Nemser with the Hyattsville Police Department said the 23-year-old man found in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police reported the man taken to the hospital had died around 7:19 a.m.

Officers found the suspect dead inside the home with at least one gunshot wound. They found a gun near his body.

Lt. Nemser said the incident was a "targeted event" and that there is no danger to the community.

As the investigation continues, Nemser said they are interviewing members of a family who was inside the house at the time of the shooting. Police said those witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone who may have information can call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.