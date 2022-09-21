Family of PG Mall shooting victim says the attacker threatened the 20-year-old in the bathroom before killing him in the food court

33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. is sought by Prince George's Police for the murder of Darrion Herring

Prince George's County Police called the August 1 deadly shooting inside of the Mall at Prince George's a targeted attack, but a family member of the victim details a different story.

"A half hour before the shooting, Darrion called a family member, and he was upset," said the woman to WUSA9. Due to safety concerns, the woman requested that she remain anonymous.

"He was saying he doesn't mess with anyone; he doesn't bother anyone; he didn't understand why someone was picking with him."

The relative says Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville, was at the shopping center supporting a client with disabilities.

"While supporting his client, he took him to the bathroom when this guy made this threat," she claimed.

The man who made the alleged threat has been identified by Prince George's County Police as Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C.

"A guy made a threat to shoot him while in the bathroom because he thought he was looking at him," claimed Herring's relative.

Investigators reported that Herring was shot by Jones several times inside the food court of the mall following a verbal dispute.

The victim's family says that during the phone call, Herring had cried saying he tried to de-escalate the situation and that an officer had witnessed Jones' threats.

"Darrion did not have any prior relationships with this man. Darrion in no way was related to any street hangs or hood beefs. This is just a case of a man who was angered based on the fact that a man looked at him."

Prince George's County police have secured a warrant for Jones who is wanted on a handful of charges, including first and second-degree murder.

Investigators have been unable to locate Stephon Jones.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $25,000 to whoever can provide details about Jones' whereabouts.