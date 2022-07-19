x
Man fatally shot in Southeast, DC is second homicide within hours

Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds, and in their 50s.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is about the second homicide that happened in SE D.C. on July 19.

A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police.

The shooting happened on Burbank Street SE, nearby D Street SE, the DC Police Department said in a tweet posted at 4:44 p.m.

Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a Black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 250 pounds, and in their 50s. The suspect was last seen wearing no shirt and light-colored pants.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving a small black sedan.

This is the second fatal shooting the police department is investigating within a matter of hours in the Southeast. The other shooting was just a 10-minute drive away on Knox Place SE where a woman was killed inside a home. Kids witnessed the fatal shooting, a family member said. 

Within the same timeframe, police were called to Southern Avenue SE, just a 15-minute drive away from the Burbank Street SE incident, to investigate a separate shooting. 

WUSA9 will provide updates as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

