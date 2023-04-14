Assault rifle stopped from getting to Capitol Hill; Man facing charges

“Still, this serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds,” said USCP Chief Tom Manger.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is facing charges after attempting to bring an assault rifle on Capitol Grounds Friday morning.

Officers with United States Police (USCP)'s screening team spotted the gun, which was partially wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of a Ford pickup truck around 5 a.m. The rifle, which had an extended magazine, was confiscated at an off-site delivery facility where inspections are conducted on delivery vehicles before entering Capitol Grounds.

USCP investigators are looking into the case, but at this time there is no evidence to show that the Congress or the Capitol Complex was targeted.

“Still, this serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds,” said USCP Chief Tom Manger. “I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

The 57-year-old driver is facing charges for possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful activity, according USCP.

