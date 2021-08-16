Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC; police investigating

MPD was also called to two stabbings overnight in the District.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after police found him shot in the neck in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street Southeast. Police said they were alerted by a witness and Shotspotter reports of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man fatally shot in the neck.

The area of the 3800 block of South Capitol Street is closed due to the investigation.

At this time, there is no information on possible suspects. Police are also trying to determine the motive.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

In a separate incident, police were called to two stabbings early Monday morning.

One of the reported stabbings happened in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast around 1 a.m.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information on possible suspects.

Another stabbing was reported on the 3400 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. around midnight.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back. The man was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

There's also no suspect information on this incident.