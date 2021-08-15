x
Police: Triple shooting in Southeast DC under investigation

No motive or suspect information has been released by DC Police at this time.
WASHINGTON — Three people were injured in a Southeast DC triple shooting on Sunday, but none of the victims were found at the same location, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of W Street and 16th Street. 

One man was found in the 1500 block of W Street, Southeast, another man was found in the 1300 block of W Street, Southeast, and the last man was found with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, said D.C. Police.     

