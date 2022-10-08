31-year-old charged for fatally stabbing man in Southeast DC

When DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene they found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life.

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a man to death in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, according to police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Butler Street Southeast, off of Morris Road Southeast, around 7:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officer found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. When DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene they found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Alphonso Lee, remained at the scene until he was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

On the same day, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Julian Ruffin, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in reference to a Homicide that occurred on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast.



Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/VJi0cxAjYX pic.twitter.com/Hj69POojvx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 8, 2022

As of Oct. 7, there has been 157 homicide offenses committed across the District in 2022, according to DC Police. This is a 3% decrease from the previous year. Within the same time in 2021, 162 homicide offenses were committed.