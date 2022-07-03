'Solidarity' | Fundraisers for humanitarian relief in Ukraine continue in DC

Madam's Organ Blues Bar held a fundraiser Monday night to support the World Central Kitchen's efforts in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents came out to support Ukraine Monday at fundraiser in Adams Morgan.

Madam’s Organ Blues Bar, on 18th Street NW, held the event named “A Cry for Ukraine” to raise money for the World Central Kitchen.

The non-profit, which is run by D.C. Chef Jose Andres, is currently cooking meals to feed people in Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch [what’s happening in Ukraine] and all we can do is some little part,” Madam’s Organ Owner Bill Duggan said.

Attendees paid $10 at the door to enter. Those proceeds went to World Central Kitchen.

Ukrainian-American Ted Onulak performed on his saxophone at the Madam's Organ charity show. Both of his parents were born in Ukraine.

He said he was happy to see so many people come out and support that proud country.

“I know the Ukrainian people, something American people need to understand,” he said. “There is almost two generations that didn’t live under the Soviet Union. Their Ukrainian kids, the ones who are fighting, don’t even speak Russian anymore. It’s all Ukrainian, all the time. So, I knew they were going to fight.”

Former Hungarian Ambassador to the US Andras Simonyi also attended the event. He said the events in Ukraine reminded him of his childhood.

“I was four-years-old when the Russian tanks rolled into my hometown,” he said.

Simonyi, who is now an American citizen and DC resident, said he was not surprised by the goodwill of locals.