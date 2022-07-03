WASHINGTON — The Russian Embassy in D.C. will soon see a lot more of Ukraine's flag thanks to a hotel in Northwest. The Glover Park Hotel, on Wisconsin Avenue, sits across the street from the Russian Embassy.



On Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the hotel will hold a fundraiser for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians affected by Russia's assault on the eastern European nation. Attendees will be able to purchase food and drink and enjoy music to support Ukraine. All proceeds will then be donated to the National Bank of Ukraine's fundraising account for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens.



However, at noon, the hotel will do something that will likely get a lot of people talking who drive past its property. The hotel, along with the Alamo Flag Company, Ukrainian Volunteers of Maryland and Friends and Neighbors of Glover Park & Georgetown will reveal a 60-foot-long Ukrainian flag off its facade.