WASHINGTON — The Russian Embassy in D.C. will soon see a lot more of Ukraine's flag thanks to a hotel in Northwest. The Glover Park Hotel, on Wisconsin Avenue, sits across the street from the Russian Embassy.
On Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the hotel will hold a fundraiser for humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians affected by Russia's assault on the eastern European nation. Attendees will be able to purchase food and drink and enjoy music to support Ukraine. All proceeds will then be donated to the National Bank of Ukraine's fundraising account for Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens.
However, at noon, the hotel will do something that will likely get a lot of people talking who drive past its property. The hotel, along with the Alamo Flag Company, Ukrainian Volunteers of Maryland and Friends and Neighbors of Glover Park & Georgetown will reveal a 60-foot-long Ukrainian flag off its facade.
Giroux said the flag will be anchored to the hotel's roof. It will be directly visible from the Russian Embassy.
"A resident of the Glover Park neighborhood, of Ukrainian descent, reached out to us," said Glover Park Hotel General Manager Brenden Giroux. "She told me she would like to put out a flag right across the street from the Russian Embassy."
Giroux said the flag will show that the neighborhood stands with the Ukrainian people.
“We definitely want to have Glover Park and Georgetown, our voices heard," he explained.
Giroux said he was unsure as to how long the hotel would keep the flag up on the property, explaining that they'll determine that in the future.
