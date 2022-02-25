DC chef José Andrés says he's headed to Poland with World Central Kitchen to help Ukrainian refugees

The chef and his World Central Kitchen team is known for getting boots on the ground following disasters across the globe.

WASHINGTON — D.C. chef and humanitarian José Andrés is on his way to Poland to offer aid following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The recent James Beard award nominated chef tweeted Thursday night that he is arriving in Poland with the team from World Central Kitchen to "see what we can do."

The chef and his World Central Kitchen team is known for getting boots on the ground following disasters across the globe. They recently offered help in Tonga, Puerto Rico, and Madagascar. They have also offered helping hands closer to home following tornadoes in Kentucky and hurricanes in New Orleans.

World Central Kitchen, founded by Andrés in 2010, provides quality meals for those who need them, anywhere in the world.

People are eager to help. Following his tweet Thursday, several people reached out to see if they could help in these most recent efforts by donating to WCK. Chef Andrés said they are still working out those details.

"With boots on the ground we will learn more about what and how we will help! But if we are needed we will be there," he tweeted.

We are arriving to Poland to see what we can do! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine https://t.co/JdkCXcs6Em — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 25, 2022