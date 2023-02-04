Kidnapping suspect dies in DC jail cell, police say

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead Thursday morning.

A man died in his D.C. jail cell on Thursday after getting arrested merely four hours prior for armed kidnapping, police claim.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, officers conducted a check of the prisoners in the Second District cell block. While completing the check, police located a man unconscious and not breathing.

Officers immediately requested DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, administered Narcan, began CPR, and attempted to use an AED.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the man dead.

He remained in the jail cell until being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have since identified the man as 44-year-old Marquez Parker of Northwest, D.C. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Parker was arrested, without incident, around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday by Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force officers, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for armed kidnapping.