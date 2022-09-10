Two suspects arrested in Northeast kidnapping case

A Texas man and juvenile were arrested in Virginia, and they are expected to be extradited to D.C. to face charges, police said.

Two suspects have been arrested in relation to an unarmed kidnapping case that occurred on Friday Sept. 9, detectives from Metropolitan Police announced today.

Authorities on Saturday located the vehicle of 28-year-old Carlos Castillo of Houston, Tex. and a 16-year-old suspect in Wytheville, Va., approximately 300 miles southeast of D.C. Police said that the female victim and both suspects were found inside, with no injuries reported.

The kidnapping occurred at 12:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue Northeast, police said. Authorities said the the suspects forced the victim inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim is the ex-spouse of Castillo.