How to commemorate Juneteenth in DC this year

From academic conversations to community dinners, the holiday memorializes the final emancipation of Texas slaves on June 19, 1865.

WASHINGTON — As Juneteenth 2021 approaches, D.C. organizations and businesses are preparing to host several events across the city to commemorate the day.

From academic conversations to community dinners, Juneteenth -- also known as Emancipation Day -- is a holiday that both celebrates and critically reflects the final emancipation of enslaved Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865 -- more than two years after the country officially banned slavery through the ratification of the 13th amendment.

This year's celebrations also marks the second Juneteenth celebrated following the country's cultural awakening invigorated by the murder of George Floyd. Although Juneteenth community celebrations have become a common occurrence in D.C., last year's commemoration was particularly eventful with several Black Lives Matter demonstrations taking place across the city.

Here's a snapshot of the different events planned for this Saturday:

Re-opening of Black Workers and Wellness Center

After nearly seven years of fundraising and renovations, the Black Workers and Wellness Center is scheduled to re-open on this year's Juneteenth.

Organized by ONE D.C. -- a Shaw-based group that says it highlights the structural causes of poverty and injustice -- attendees can join guided tours of the new community center, enjoy live music by the Black Workers Chorus and network with social justice groups at the designated community outreach booths at the festival, as stated on the event's website.

The new center will build "racial & economic justice through popular education, promotion of sustainable employment and the incubation of economic alternatives," according to the center's portal.

You can RSVP for the opening here.

Celebrate with the Smithsonian

The National Museum of African American History and Culture will host several virtual events throughout the day, ranging from more in-depth historical conversations to family-friendly, interactive programs.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with a talk by food writer Adrian Miller on his new book "Black Smoke," an analysis that looks into the history and perseverance of Black cuisine in the United States. Participants can then join the museum's 12 p.m. "Genealogy & Records Of Intrigue" lecture that dissects the family history of one enslaved woman who lost her children during the Civil War.

Renowned storyteller and orator Jan Blake will then recount two stories of Black communities post-emancipation starting at 3 p.m. The museum will host a 5 p.m. scholar panel on the cultural significance of Juneteenth, and the night will end with a 7 p.m. live performance by musician Amythyst Kia.

Details and registration information for each event can be found on the museum's calendar page.

Sisterhood Supper

Those interested in savoring African Cuisine can join various organizations and businesses from Ward 7 and 8 who are hosting a free social justice dinner in Oxon Run Park starting at 4 p.m.

The event is primarily organized by WANDA -- a D.C.-based nonprofit group that aims to tackle various health problems in African diaspora like diabetes and heart disease by educating Black women and families on how to transform community food systems to ones rooted in traditional and sustainable African diets.

“One of the most important parts of our community’s liberation is achieving health equity, particularly in communities that lack the social determinants of health that enable a community to heal itself," said Mary Blackford, an organizer of the event and owner of the upcoming Market 7 food court in Ward 7.