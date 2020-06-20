Who was Confederate General Albert Pike, and why was his statue in DC in the first place?

On Juneteenth, the statue of Brigadier General Albert Pike was torn down and burned in front of MPD headquarters. Here's why it was toppled.

WASHINGTON — When the statue of Confederate General Albert Pike fell to the ground late Friday evening, jubilant cheers rang out across Judiciary Square where the monument had stood tall for 100 years prior.

It was the end of Juneteenth in the District, a day packed full of reflection, celebration and protests.

"No justice, no peace, no racist police!" Protesters chanted as the 11-foot marble and bronze statue, located right outside of MPD headquarters, fell backward under the weight of dozens of protesters pulling on straps wrapped around the general. It had been the only outdoor sculpture in the District depicting a Confederate general -- one of 18 Civil War monuments in D.C.

While Confederate effigies have long been a source of controversy across the country, increased tension and racial equality protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota -- coupled with the anniversary of the emancipation of slaves -- only heightened demand for removal.

Who Was Albert Pike?

The statue was originally erected as a salute to Pike's time as a Freemason.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1809, Pike planned on attending Harvard but ultimately could not afford tuition. Instead, he roamed to New Mexico and eventually Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he taught law and became politically active. In 1850, he organized the Know-Nothing Party, which campaigned on anti-immigration beliefs and emphasized the use of slaves as more "efficient than farm labor."

Pike was also pro-Indian, representing a handful of Native American tribes in settlement cases against the government. That lead him to be named the commissioner of Indian Affairs for the Confederacy at the start of the Civil War, where he was then named a brigadier general.

His time as a general in the Confederacy lasted a little over two years before he was charged with misappropriating funds and letting his troops mutilate Union soldiers in an 1862 battle.

Arguing with other Confederate leaders after being accused of treason, Pike ultimately mailed in his resignation letter and retreated to Tennessee -- where civil rights leaders said he was rumored to have wrote the rituals of theKu Klux Klan, although various history blogs have said this was not certain.

A poet and lawyer, Pike was responsible for growing the biggest Scottish Rite branch of the Free Masons, who considered him an influential leader and who paid for the statue, which was first commissioned in 1901. He moved into DC's Scottish Rite temple in 1873, eventually dying in the District in 1891.

The statue itself depicted Pike as a Freemason, not as a soldier, which was why Congress granted permission for the statue to be erected.

The controversy over the statue isn't new.

Councilmember Bill Lightfoot initiated legislation calling for the removal of the statue back in 1992. In 2017, protesters circled the monument after a Unite the Right rally, calling for it to be torn down, a sentiment echoed by DC Council. And in July 2019, Congresswoman Eleanor Norton Holmes introduced a bill to remove the statue but still preserve its history.

"I oppose tearing down Confederate statues because I believe they should be moved to more appropriate settings, like museums, to avoid erasing an important part of history from which Americans must continue to learn," Holmes said of the bill.

DC Council tweeted on Friday that they were "unanimously" renewing that call, asking for Congress to remove it, inciting reaction from President Donald Trump, who said D.C. Police who watched the protesters tear down and burn the statue but did intervene -- were "not doing their job."