Prince George's County cop guilty for assault that left man paralyzed, judge rules

Bryant Strong was found guilty of second degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office, the state's attorney's office says.

A Prince George's County police officer was found guilty by a judge on several counts of assaulting a man who was handcuffed during a traffic stop in October 2019.

Demonte Ward-Blake, the man who was assaulted, was left paralyzed in a wheelchair for the remainder of his life.

Prince George's County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced the verdict by Judge DaNeeka Varner at a news conference Wednesday.

Varner, who serves as a judge for the Prince George's County Circuit Court, found Sgt. Bryant Strong "guilty of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for assaulting a citizen while handcuffed behind his back."

Strong was indicted in September 2020 in connection with the assault of Ward-Blake of District Heights. Ward-Blake was driving along the 4700 block of Wheeler Road on Oct. 17, 2019, when he was stopped by an officer for having expired vehicle tags.

According to a statement from the state's attorney's office, during the interaction between the officer and Ward-Blake, the officer "unholstered his weapon." Ward-Blake "became verbally agitated at that time but continued to cooperate and comply with the officer’s orders," the statement says.

According to the Washington Post, the daughter of Ward-Blake's girlfriend was in the backseat of the vehicle when the officer pulled his weapon.

Additional officers, including Strong, were called to the scene and Ward-Blake was arrested.

The state's attorney's office says "Strong stood Ward-Blake up near the passenger side of the police cruiser" for a search. Ward-Blake then turned around to face the officer, and "Strong pushed Ward-Blake against the cruiser to continue the search and then took Ward-Blake to the ground."

When Ward-Blake was taken to the ground, he was seriously injured and was paralyzed below his chest.

Braveboy told reporters Thursday that Strong's actions led Ward-Blake to suffer from paralysis and live the rest of his life in a wheelchair. He was 24-years-old at the time of the assault.

Police say Ward-Blake died on Aug. 1, 2021 months after he sustained injuries from a shooting on Nov. 21, 2020.

Ward-Blake's mother, Rena Ward, called Strong's guilty verdict "a first step" for the family, noting "it's a long road ahead."

“I just want my son back," she said. "It’s tough at the end of the day, it hurts so bad.”

Braveboy praised investigators and an officer who testified against Strong.

“These cases are not simple, they’re not easy," she said.

The state's attorney said that while using force is allowed in policing in some circumstances, Strong's actions in this incident were "just outrageous."

Braveboy said Strong was found guilty on "serious charges" and her office would fight for appropriate sentencing.

Strong will be sentenced on July 21 and could face up to 10 years in prison.