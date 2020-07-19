DC sports teams honor, remember Rep. John Lewis following his death

DC sports teams were graced by John Lewis presents through the years, so they returned the favor in his mourning, bringing to light all the good he did.

WASHINGTON — Pro sports teams from across D.C. honored the late Congressman John Lewis, who died at age 80 on Friday.

The Washington Nationals held a moment of silence to honor Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died recently, before an exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday.

The Washington Nationals organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Civil Rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis. Our condolences go out to his family and to all those mourning this enormous loss, said the Nationals on Twitter.

John Lewis threw out the first pitch for the Nationals in April 2018 as part of honoring Jackie Robinson Day. He dawned a jersey with "Lewis" on the back when he visited Nationals Park for the occasion.

The Capitals shared multiple tweets that honored Lewis, who in 2019, performed a puck drop with NHL legend Willie O' Ree as part of Black History in Hockey night at Capital One Arena.

The hockey world mourns the late Rep. John Lewis, the gentle but fierce civil rights/voting rights advocate who overcame poverty, beatings and jailings to become the conscience of Congress and the world," said The Color Of Hockey in a tweet shared by the Capitals on Saturday.

To honor the death of Congressman Lewis, the Wizards watched the documentary about Lewis called "Good Trouble" from the "Bubble" at Disney's sports complex in Orlando, where the National Basketball Association (NBA) has been starting back its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we watched the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights icon.



The Mystics posted a picture of the team at the congressman's office on Capitol Hill on Twitter with the quote, "You must be bold, brave, and courageous and find a way ... to get in the way.”

Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and became a 17-term United States congressman.

Circumstances of Lewis' death were not immediately released.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser responded to the news saying, "In this moment, it is difficult and heartbreaking to comprehend a world without John Lewis. We knew John Lewis as the conscience of Congress, but often, he felt more like the conscience of our nation, the conscience of a generations-long movement to deliver on the promise of equal justice and equal opportunity."

Bowser asked that D.C. honor Lewis' legacy.