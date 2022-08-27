Hundreds of unwanted firearms were collected at Rockville's gun buyback

The Rockville Police Department is interested in collecting ghost guns, which they'll take no questions asked and no forms of identification required.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The line wrapped around the block today for a gun sale event in Rockville – in which people turned in their guns to police.

The gun buyback event safely collected hundreds of unwanted firearms at the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD).

The program takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20, residents are asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off their firearms. No questions would be asked, and any form of identification is not needed.

In exchange for their functioning handguns, rifles, and shotguns the department gave people $100 Vistas gift cards. Then functioning assault-style weapons and privately-manufactured weapons, also known as ghost guns, received $200 in Vista gift cards.

“The lines were around the block an hour before we opened here today. I think what this really signals is this is a tremendous idea, it’s gonna reduce guns on the street, it’s gonna take ghost guns off the street which are particularly of a concern to me and law enforcement and the police department," said Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy.

The department says keeping firearms off the streets, out of violent situations, and away from children is a top priority, and this is an easy way to make that happen.

“Violence has increased, I think out murder rate has slowed a bit. Gun seizures are way up, increasingly and unfortunately disproportionately we’re seeing those with young offenders," said McCarthy.

The event was a partnership with the Montgomery County state’s attorney’s office and Montgomery County Public Schools.

McCarthy is calling on more community partners--and more communities--to host similar events.