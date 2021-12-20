Indoor mask mandate returns in DC as Mayor Bowser declares state of emergency

DCPS is extending winter break to allow students and staff time to take rapid tests before returning to school.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the indoor mask mandate is coming back starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Jan. 31.

The announcement was made at a weekly COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon. It comes as D.C. has been experiencing its highest daily coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic.

Bowser also said she plans to reinstate the District's state of emergency and announced a six-part action plan to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The District is expanding testing centers and will offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits to residents.

D.C. government employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot. Employees will no longer have the option of partaking in frequent testing instead of getting vaccinated, Bowser said.

Here’s a look at the full slide of steps @MayorBowser says DC is taking to slow the spread of a COVID-19 winter surge. pic.twitter.com/5kXBHLt9eK — Deirdre Byrne (@DeirdreByrne_) December 20, 2021

While some school districts in the region have returned to virtual learning to stop the spread, Bowser extended winter break across DC Public Schools through Jan. 5, so that students, teachers and staff would have enough time to take a rapid test before returning to class. The mayor says 100,000 "Test Yourself Express" rapid antigen tests would be distributed to DCPS and DC Public charter schools.

"Every school will receive enough rapid tests for every student, teacher and staff member... to be used to support a safe return from winter break," Bowser said.

Schools will remain closed on Jan. 3 and 4 to serve as testing days before schools reopen. Staff and families will use those days to pick up rapid antigen tests, Bowser said.

Per @dcpublicschools winter break EXTENDED until Wednesday, January 5th so students, teachers and staff members can pick up Rapid Tests (100K available) on that Monday and Tuesday before returning to in-person class. @wusa9 https://t.co/hHW5yDJ8rt — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) December 20, 2021