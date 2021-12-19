2 DC public schools go virtual due to recent COVID cases

McKinley Tech High School and Turner Elementary School will be reverting to virtual learning.

WASHINGTON — Chancellor of DC Public Schools Dr. Lewis Ferebee announced via Twitter Sunday evening that two schools will go back to virtual learning for the week due to recent COVID cases.

McKinley Technology High School and Turner Elementary School are going virtual because of the operational impact of the recent cases. The two schools will be virtual through Dec. 22, Ferebee said.

“We continue to monitor the increased number of cases at schools and remain in coordination with public health authorities,” the tweet read.

Just days ago, the CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools announced to county families that schools will all move to virtual learning starting Monday, Dec. 20. Students are not set to return to classrooms until mid-January.