x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

2 DC public schools go virtual due to recent COVID cases

McKinley Tech High School and Turner Elementary School will be reverting to virtual learning.

WASHINGTON — Chancellor of DC Public Schools Dr. Lewis Ferebee announced via Twitter Sunday evening that two schools will go back to virtual learning for the week due to recent COVID cases.

McKinley Technology High School and Turner Elementary School are going virtual because of the operational impact of the recent cases. The two schools will be virtual through Dec. 22, Ferebee said. 

“We continue to monitor the increased number of cases at schools and remain in coordination with public health authorities,” the tweet read.

Just days ago, the CEO of Prince George's County Public Schools announced to county families that schools will all move to virtual learning starting Monday, Dec. 20. Students are not set to return to classrooms until mid-January. 

On Wednesday, Goldson announced a high of 155 cases reported in a single day compared to a two-day total last week of fewer than 100 cases.

RELATED: All Prince George’s County Schools move to virtual learning after ‘stark rise’ in COVID cases

RELATED: 'It's really exploded this last week': College Park clinic testing 1,000 a day

RELATED: Some DC bars, restaurants stop indoor dining over recent COVID surge

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Some DC bars, restaurants stop indoor dining over COVID surge