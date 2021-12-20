Gov. Hogan says he received a positive COVID-19 rapid test result

Hogan says that he received a positive COVID-19 rapid test result Monday morning.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the governor's official Twitter account.

Hogan said that he received a positive COVID-19 rapid test result Monday morning following his regular testing routine. He also said that he is "feeling fine at the moment" and continues to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

This comes after the governor made an in-person appearance on the FOX News network Sunday to discuss the actions Maryland is taking to keep residents safe as the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to infect folks globally.

As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible. https://t.co/MjHeoZ5E5J — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 20, 2021

This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19. I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 20, 2021

Hogan is a two-time cancer survivor who battled the exact same form of skin cancer back in 2018. And in 2015, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, five months into his first term. He underwent chemotherapy for nearly a year, getting a booster once a month. Over four months, he underwent 30 days of 24-hour chemotherapy. He also had three surgeries and four spinal taps before he announced he was in remission in November 2016.

As winter approaches, the reality of the coronavirus pandemic and flu season has many of our country's leaders concerned. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert said more people need to be vaccinated. In a briefing Sunday he said the COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world."