WASHINGTON — Eighty-two year old Wayne Smith and his 80-year-old wife June were taking their 11-year-old granddaughter Solana Silverman to lunch and a matinee of 'Aladdin' at the Kennedy Center Sunday afternoon when the elevator they were riding stalled.

"We weren't there 20 or 30 seconds and the elevator just stopped," Smith recalled Monday.

In a photo provided by his family, 82-year-old Wayne Smith prepares to be evacuated from a stranded elevator at the Kennedy Center.

It was a unique circumstance because of the long distance between the lower and upper floors in the Kennedy Center.

The next floor was at least 40 feet above the stalled car, Smith said. A normal distance between floors could be spanned with a step later.

The elevator shaft as seen by the Smiths in a photo provided by the family

In this case, the only way out was by rope.

A team of rescuers from DC Fire/EMS dropped down from above and found the Smiths in good condition.

It took more than an hour of careful work to rig the lines, safety harnesses and helmets to lift the three stranded people out safely, according to Smith.

Wayne Smith is assisted to his feet after being hoisted up an elevator shaft at the Kennedy Center in a photo provided by DC Fire/EMS

"The firemen were very professional. They were very efficient," Smith said. "They gave you a lot of confidence. I never felt worried at all."

"Solana, who is our granddaughter, does this rock climbing stuff," Smith continued. "She helped herself get up with her rock climbing skills."

The ordeal lasted a total of two hours and happened during the performance of 'Aladdin', so they did not see the show.

The family has been offered replacement tickets for another performance.

The U.S. General Services Administration is responsible for elevator inspections in the Kennedy Center.

WUSA9 has requested inspection documents on the building's elevators. The GSA has not yet responded.

This is the second time we know of that an elevator in the Kennedy Center got stuck and required rescuing from DC Fire and EMS.

Earlier this year in April, three young adults had to be rescued from a Kennedy Center elevator after it malfunctioned and traveled to the bottom of the elevator shaft. Officials said once the elevator reached the bottom of the elevator shaft, the only way to get out was for a firefighter to rappel down on top of the car and open the emergency hatch.

No one was hurt in that incident either.

