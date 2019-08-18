WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire and EMS rescued three occupants of an elevator at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, they said.

Officials said two adults and one child were in the elevator. They said the occupants were in the stalled elevator 30 feet below elevator entrance at the Kennedy Center.

D.C. Fire and EMS said everyone is in "excellent condition and had quite an adventure being hauled to safety."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

